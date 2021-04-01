CBS to Broadcast 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards June 25

CBS is sticking with broadcasting the Daytime Emmys. The Eye Network and The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced that a two-year deal has been inked for CBS to broadcast the Daytime Emmys and the Primetime Emmy Awards. Under the new deal, the awards ceremonies will broadcast both in primetime on CBS and stream live on Paramount+.

This marks the first time since 2008 a network will broadcast both the Daytime and Primetime Emmys.

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmys will air Friday, June 25 at 8 PM EST on CBS.