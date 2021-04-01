Deidre Hall

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap: We begin our day in Salem with “Susan” wondering if Brady found out her secret - enter Brady and a stammering “Susan”.

At the penthouse, Belle is reading the paper and thinking about how Sami’s disastrous confession would have turned out differently had Sami not been a lying liar who lies. Claire enters sporting an icky headache from all that expensive champagne. Belle is curious as to why her daughter was engaged in day drinking. Claire blames Chanel.

At the Salem Inn, Chanel is having a little hair of the dog, along with what appears to be quite a feast. Paulina enters the room and wonders just what the hell is going on. Chanel explains she ordered all of the most expensive items on the room service menu. She goes to partake, but Paulina rains on her parade.

At University Hospital, Theo and Ben chat about Ciara. They both think she is tough, but Theo says she hasn’t remembered anything yet. Ben thinks Marlena can help.

A couple of yards down the hall, Marlena is explaining to Ciara she’s had success using hypnosis to restore memories. Ciara looks over at her wedding picture with Ben and seems none to sure she wants to travel down that road.

