Drew Barrymore to Launch Lifestyle Magazine DREW

Drew Barrymore is staying busy. In addition to hosting The Drew Barrymore Show, which recently had its second season greenlit and her other ventures, the actress is launching a print magazine, aptly titled DREW, with Bauer Media Group, according to Women's Wear Daily.

A quarterly lifestyle publication, DREW will highlight Barrymore's love for food, travel, and beauty. The magazine will hit shelves exclusively at Walmart stores on June 14, priced at $9.99, then will head to national newsstands on June 21.

Barrymore said in a statement, per ET Online:

For as long as I can remember, I dreamed about creating my own magazine and the partnership with Bauer Media makes it all a reality. Each issue will be filled with my favorite tips, fun recipes and great ideas. This has truly been a labor of love and I can't wait for everyone to see what we have in store!

She added in a chat with Women's Wear Daily:

I’ve lined my walls with magazine tear sheets since I was like 10 years old. I have a picture of myself in my bedroom and it’s like floor to ceiling and wall to wall. I’ve always loved magazines because of the paper and the experience. Magazines are such a huge part of my life and they’re such a huge part of my inspiration for everything I do.

WWD reports that she's been working on the project for two years, in part inspired by a zine campaign for her Flower Beauty brand. Barrymore will serve as editor-in-chief, working with two longtime collaborators: Crystal Meers as editorial director and floral stylist Christy Doramus as editor-at-large.

Will Drew appear on the cover each month, similar to Oprah's O? Steven Kotok, president of Bauer Media, commented:

We certainly think [Drew] is our best cover, but we’re going into it more with a kind of listening to the audience. The reader will always decide. Clearly she should be on the first cover and we’ll figure it out from there. When you overconceive it, that’s the only way to screw it up.

Kotok explained that DREW will resemble a single-subject "bookazine" (think Reveal with Drew and Jonathan Scott or People Royals).