Kelly Thiebaud, Steve Burton

On the latest Daytime Confidential Podcast, talked turned to a potential new couple amping up the heat on General Hospital.

Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) recently put her foot down and decided she can't have Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and the dangers that follow him near their children any longer. Jason took the high road and moved out, abruptly putting the kibosh on one of GH's most popular couples. Jason's long history of being a mob hitman was too much for Sam to handle after her father, Julian Jerome (William deVry), blew up the Floating Rib whilst trying to kill him.

Dr. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) hit Port Charles with a bang when she joined the GH staff as a new doctor. She quickly gained a wicked reputation and earned the nickname Britch. She became partners in crime with another troublemaker, Brad Cooper (Parry Shen).

It wasn't long before some branches of Britt's unsavory and infamous family tree were revealed as the late Cesar Faison, Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati), and Peter August (Wes Ramsey). Britt has drifted in and out of Port Charles, but she recently returned as Chief of Staff under the rule of mobster Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) . . . or so he thinks.

Britt quickly denied she was working for Cyrus, but it was hard for anyone to believe her, considering her past and parentage. Jason wasn't sure he could trust Britt's self-proclaimed transformation, but she proved to be the perfect go between for Cyrus' dirty drug dealing deeds and Jason's attempts to bring him down to keep Port Charles safe.

Mixing up characters on soaps can be risky, but it's clear that Thiebaud and Burton have chemistry that works. Do Britt and Jason have what it takes to have a hot romance or do they only have a solid, trusting friendship? Vote your choice and sound off in the comments!