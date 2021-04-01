Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Apply for Georgia Marriage License

One year after getting engaged, Atlanta rap stalwart Jeezy and Jeannie Mai, co-host of The Real, might be getting ready to tie the knot.

Per People, the couple applied for a marriage license from the Fulton County Court Clerk in Georgia. In that state, licenses are valid for six months after being issued.

Jeezy proposed to Jeannie at their Los Angeles home. Originally, he'd planned to pop the question during a trip to Vietnam, but that journey was canceled due to COVID.