Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Tie the Knot!

Not long after it was reported they got their marriage license, rap star/mogul Jeezy and The Real's Jeannie Mai made it official. Vogue magazine shared the good news, noting the couple wed in Atlanta on March 27.

Mai told Vogue that the pair originally planned to marry in Europe. She explained:

We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate. But we had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID. After Jeezy’s mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife. So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends.

The couple mandated negative COVID tests for traveling guests two days before the nuptials. Everyone also tested negative on the day of the wedding before being taken to the venue: Jeezy and Jeannie's house!

Jeezy's father placed a single pink rose on a seat in memory of the star's mother, the late Sharon Denise Jenkins. During the ceremony, Mai's brother led Jeannie and Jeezy in a Vietnamese intimate tea ceremony. The bride share:

He led Jeezy and I in a ritual performed at Vietnamese weddings. In this ceremony, we honored our parents by pouring tea as a gesture to welcome Jeezy into my family, and me into his. Then we paid our respects to our parents and ancestors by bowing four times, each one symbolizing a significant gift in the life that they have provided us with.

Tyrese regaled the couple with "Sweet Lady" for their first dance before Jeannie's mother kicked off the after-party. Check out more pics from the stunning wedding here.