Jesse Metcalfe to Exit Hallmark's 'Chesapeake Shores'

Steven Bergman Photography

Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel, Passions) is sailing away from Chesapeake Shores. Deadline reported that the actor will exit the Hallmark Channel drama in its next season, the show's fifth.

The network stated:

A new season of Hallmark Channel’s highly popular scripted series, Chesapeake Shores, is returning this summer. Jesse Metcalfe, who plays Trace Riley, has decided to leave the show. His character’s storyline will wrap up early in Season Five. Jesse is a valued member of the Crown Media family; we look forward to continuing to work with him on projects, including original movies on Hallmark Channel, as well as his Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ movie series, Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries, the next installment of which premieres on May 16. In addition, we are currently in development on another movie in the series.

Deadline added that, according to sources, the Dallas and Desperate Housewives star is in Canada at the moment. He's prepping to film his final scenes as Chesapeake Shores is getting ready to head into production for Season Five, which will consist of ten episodes.