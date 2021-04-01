General Hospital's Roger Howarth is looking back on the life and times of his now-deceased character, Franco Baldwin. The "reformed" serial killer won the hearts of many fans - and Nurse Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) - before his untimely demise. Howarth discussed the ins and outs of playing Franco with Soap Opera Digest.

The actor greatly appreciated fans of the "Friz" pairing, saying:

I’m grateful and I’m really proud that I was part of a pairing that generated such positive devotion. I know that not every story is for every fan, but the people that were rooting for Franco and Elizabeth were just so super-supportive. I think in this world, it’s important to lift one another up and support one another and the way they all reacted and comported themselves on the Internet, which is a place where negativity and cruelty fester, they were always in the light. So I’m really grateful that I could make a few people smile. That makes me happy.

He also loved Franco's bond with his stepson Cameron Webber (William Lipton), dishing:

I loved the dynamic between Cam and Franco and I think it was really special. William is such a sweet kid and that really radiates in his portrayal. It wasn’t ever difficult for me to tap into the level of respect that my character had for his character because I basically just had to stay out of his way.

Although Franco is dead, Howarth is sticking around in Port Charles. What does the future hold? He admitted: