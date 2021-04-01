Sarah Michelle Gellar to Headline YA Pilot 'Hot Pink'

Sarah Michelle Gellar is returning to primetime. The All My Children grad (ex-Kendall) has been cast in Amazon's YA pilot Hot Pink.

Variety is reporting the show will be loosely based off author Elana K. Arnold's book, What Girls Are Made Of. The novel centers around Nina Faye, who was brought up to think there's no such thing as unconditional life, meaning she'll do anything for her boyfriend to prove her worthiness. When Nina's boyfriend dumps her, she's at a loss and sets out to learn what the conditions of love really are.

Hot Pink marks Gellar's return to headline a series since 2016.

