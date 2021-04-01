Joshua Morrow, Sharon Case

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Rey enters Adam and Chelsea’s loft to retrieve his coat and have a one-sided chat. He thinks Chelsea could probably tell him a lot about Adam’s shenanigans. Chelsea uses her internal monologue to say he doesn’t know the half of what she could tell him. Rey feels badly for her. Chelsea’s inside voice does everything but throw its head back and laugh raucously as she points out how Rey helped her pull off her master plan.

Side Note: WAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

Rey exits the loft. Chelsea very quickly begins to wiggle about and then shifts her inside voice to audible exposition.

At Faith’s bedside, Nick and Sharon are using their outside voices to try and get Faith to wake up. Sharon decides they should close their eyes and pray to try to summon divine intervention. Just then, Faith opens her eyes and calls for her mom and dad!

