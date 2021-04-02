Matthew Atkinson

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: We focus on Thomas and Hope talking about Douglas. Thomas promises Hope that just as soon as Douglas is settled he will have new designs on her desk. Thomas wishes Brooke felt the same way as she did . . . and then tries to take it back.

Side Note: Is Thomas actually reformed or does he have a wee bit of the pre-tumor manipulation left in him?

Thomas tells Hope to pay him no mind and goes on to say that her mama thinks he has ulterior motives. He continues by telling her how Brooke thinks he is not the one for Hope and Liam is her true destiny. What more could Brooke possibly want from Thomas?

Side Note: Really, Thomas? Really? Isn’t this at least the second time you have brought doom and destruction to Hope’s life? Oy!!

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) recap: Brooke Thinks Thomas Is Obsessed With Hope

Thomas goes on to say that he only wants what is good and right for Hope. He doesn’t necessarily want her to be with him. Even if she chooses to be with Liam, he is here for her. He wants to be there for her as a designer and as a parent to THEIR child . . . really? His commitment to her will never waver!

