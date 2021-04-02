Kathie Lee Gifford Remembers Regis Philbin Relationship

Steven Bergman Photography

Kathie Lee Gifford is looking back on her relationship with her beloved former Live! co-host, Regis Philbin. The TV veteran told Yahoo! Lifestyle about joining the talk show in 1985. She recalled:

I ran down the block to burst into his set on the very first day and said, 'Tada.' And he looked at me and said, 'Is this how it’s gonna be?' And we were off to the races!

Philbin proved a prime partner over the years. She added:

We never had one rehearsed moment for 15 years, not one. And neither one of us had any idea that we would end up absolutely changing the landscape of daytime television for the rest of history.

Gifford also looked back on her years on The Today Show's Kathie Lee & Hoda, noting she particularly enjoyed working with replacement co-host Craig Ferguson. She noted: