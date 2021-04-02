Sean Blakemore Returns to General Hospital!

Sean Blakemore

What happens to a man who's been falsely convicted and put in prison? Hopefully, he comes back to wreak havoc on those on the outside.

Soap Opera Digest is reporting that Sean Blakemore is returning to General Hospital in his Emmy winning role of Shawn Butler.

What's in store for his Blakemore's alter ego? False imprisonment, and ties to Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) and TJ (Tajh Bellow) . . . just for starters. No airdate has been announced.

What are you looking forward to with Shawn Butler's return?