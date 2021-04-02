Sharon Case

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Our episode focuses on Sharon and Nick basking in the glory of their daughter who did not perish. Just then, Sharon’s phone dings with an incoming text. She assumes it’s Rey.

Side Note: Are we placing bets on whether or not it is Adam?

Guess what y’all! The text is from Adam’s phone and it reads how he understands how Faith is her main priority, but wants her to meet him if she actually believes he is innocent. Is this text from Adam or Chelsea? Nick wonders if everything is okay. Sharon deflects and asks if Faith is hungry.

Suddenly, Sharon is back at her house and chatting with Rey. She is happy her baby girl is awake and alive. Rey hopes she will be able to come home soon get some rest. Sharon wonders if Rey wants a break, but he says he is still on the clock and on the hunt for Adam. Rey wonders if Adam has reached out to her. She lies like a rug and says she hasn’t heard anything.

What do you think will happen with Faith's recovery? Is Rey right to act like the rest of Genoa City and suspect Adam of ALL OF THE THINGS?

