The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of April 5-9, 2021

Delon De Metz

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

For some unknown reason, Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) slip something yucky into Paris’ (Diamond White) smoothie.

Hope (Annika Noelle) gets a little freaked when Liam (Scott Clifton) misses their date.

Bill (Don Diamont) doesn’t really think things through.

Zende (Delon De Metz) plans a night in Paris . . . for Paris.

However, Paris’ poisoned smoothie derails their plans by upending her stomach.

Bill finds himself in the unfamiliar position of facing consequences.

Hope quickly makes her way to the hospital.

Zoe giggles with glee when she learns her sister got sick.

One of these characters will die: Finn (Tanner Novlan), Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), Shauna (Denise Richards), Katie (Heather Tom), Vinny (Joe LoCicero), or Flo (Katrina Bowden).

Somebody gets really upset when they have to ID the aforementioned dead person.