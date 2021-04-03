Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of April 5-9, 2021

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Xander (Paul Telfer) drowns his sorrows with Chanel (Precious Way).

John (Drake Hogestyn) shares his fears with Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) awakens for real.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) connects with Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) . . . and it freaks her out.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) confides in Jack (Matthew Ashford).

Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers) come to an agreement about Paulina’s (Jackée Harry) money.

Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) lets Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) know that her marriage has hit the skids.

Paulina has a deal for Abe (James Reynolds).

Jake (Brandon Barash) is none too happy about Gabi (Camila Banus) and Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson).

Claire (Isabel Durant) thinks Theo (Cameron Johnson) may harbor feelings for Ciara.

Previous Days of Our Lives Spoilers (DAYS): Xander Hits the Hooch and Smacks Roman

Chanel wants to live with Theo.

John knows he needs to pay for assaulting Jan Spears.

Gwen tries to make amends with Chad (Billy Flynn).

Chanel drops a bomb on Paulina and Eli.

Ava (Tamara Braun) bares her soul.

Sami and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) spot one another.

Gabi tells Rafe (Galen Gering) she knows who killed Charlie Dale.

Belle (Martha Madison) and Jan Spears work a deal.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) tries to help Tripp (Lucas Adams).

Abe and Paulina get a little closer.

Jack tries to help Gwen and Abigail (Marci Miller) find common ground.

John Black comes face to face with Jan Spears.

Marlena hypnotizes Ciara.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoilers!