General Hospital Spoilers for the week of April 5-9, 2021

Nancy Lee Grahn

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Laura (Genie Francis) nixes Cyrus’ (Jeff Kober) offer.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) walks in on the unexpected.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) walks in on Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

Ava (Maura West) uses her powers of persuasion to try to shift Nikolas’ (Marcus Coloma) mindset.

Brando (Johnny Wactor) tells all to Sasha.

Cyrus and Nikolas come to blows.

Valentin needs soothing.

Nikolas and Ava are disturbed.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) just makes it up as she goes along.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) thinks long and hard about her life.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) tries to be a strong shoulder.

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Jax (Ingo Rademacher) talk secrets.

Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) offers up some friendly advice.

Laura and Scotty (Kin Shriner) reconnect.

Michael and Sasha hit the wall.

Alexis has a VERY eventful night before she heads to Pentonville.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital (GH) spoilers!