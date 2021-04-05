Steven Bergman Photography

Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan, All My Children) is heading to Port Charles. Deadline reports that the actor and host is joining General Hospital in an as-yet-unknown role. Mathison's daily Hallmark lifestyle chat show, Home & Family, will wrap after its current season.

Mathison is no stranger to ABC soaps, earning two Emmy nods as Ryan Lavery on AMC. A popular entertainment correspondent, he also co-hosted the 35th Annual Daytime Emmys and has achieved notable success in Hallmark films.