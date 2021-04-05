Daytime Emmy-Winning Production Designer Evelyn Sakash Dead at 66

Evelyn Sakash GoFundMe

Production designer and Daytime Emmy winner Evelyn Sakash, who won the award in 2003 for PBS's Between the Lions, has died. Sakash, a veteran production designer, was found dead in her home in the College Point section of Queens, New York. She was 66 years old.

According to the Associated Press, Sakash's body was discovered by her sister, who hired a cleaning crew to clear out her home and to look for her, as Sakash was a known hoarder.

Sakash's sister and the cleaners found her body under a pile of trash on the kitchen floor on March 30 around 4:15 PM. A missing persons report was filed for Sakash with the NYPD, after she hadn't been seen since Sept. 30. A cause of death is still being determined by the medical examiner's office.

Sakash is known for working on films such as Made in America, Mrs. Winterbourne, and Still Alice and television projects like Nick Jr.'s Allegra’s Window, The Langoliers, and an episode of Orange Is the New Black.