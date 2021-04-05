General Hospital Spoiler Promo for the week of April 5-9, 2021

Marcus Coloma, Maura West

Here's the latest General Hospital spoiler promo!

Family doesn't negate conflict. Cyrus (Jeff Kober) and Laura (Genie Francis) face off at the hospital. Then, Laura tells Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) he doesn't know what he's getting into. Does Laura have a plan to derail her brother or is she talking about someone else?

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) faced up to her drunken deeds and now she has to face her sober fears.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) bows up to Ned (Wally Kurth) and Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) and tells them her baby is her priority.

In a surprising move, Carly (Laura Wright) promises Jason (Steve Burton) she will get him out of prison . . . whatever it takes!

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) warns Ava (Maura West) they are headed for trouble. What storm clouds are riding the horizon?

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest General Hospital (GH) spoiler promos!