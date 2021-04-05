The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kicks Off April With A-List Guests

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will welcome all-star guests the first full week of April. Ellen DeGeneres will sit down with major stars to discuss their exciting new projects.

Wrestler-turned-movie star John Cena is also stopping by on Monday, April 5, as is actress Danielle Brooks. Tuesday, April 6, sees DeGeneres talking to Lupita Nyong’o, who is releasing a new YouTube series called SuperSema, and basketball player Jeremy Lin, plus music from Duncan Laurence and Fletcher.

Kenan's Don Johnson appears Wednesday, April 7, along with Wipeout host Nicole Byer. Thursday, April 8, sees Ellen chatting to The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers star Lauren Graham, with music from Giveon.

On Friday, co-executive producer DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss co-hosts. He will chat with This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson and teen dance star Ty Cash.