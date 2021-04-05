WATCH: The Real's Loni Love Talks Accident "Theatrics" and Ryan Michelle Bathe Co-Hosts

The Real

The cast of The Real is cracking up, even though April Fools' was last week. Who can blame them? After all, Loni Love always keeps the laughs coming. 

A promo for this week showed Love detailing what happens if she takes a tumble. She joked:

When I fall, it’s theatrics. I talk to my knees: 'Whew, wait! Okay, okay, we can do this!'

Meanwhile, actress Ryan Michelle Bathe will guest co-host the chatfest on Friday, April 9. A star of BET+'s First Wives Club, Bathe also recurs on CBS' All Rise.

Take a look at what's Real this week below.

