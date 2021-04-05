WATCH: The Real's Loni Love Talks Accident "Theatrics" and Ryan Michelle Bathe Co-Hosts

The cast of The Real is cracking up, even though April Fools' was last week. Who can blame them? After all, Loni Love always keeps the laughs coming.

A promo for this week showed Love detailing what happens if she takes a tumble. She joked:

When I fall, it’s theatrics. I talk to my knees: 'Whew, wait! Okay, okay, we can do this!'

Meanwhile, actress Ryan Michelle Bathe will guest co-host the chatfest on Friday, April 9. A star of BET+'s First Wives Club, Bathe also recurs on CBS' All Rise.

Take a look at what's Real this week below.