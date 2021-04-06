Scott Clifton

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: We focus today on Bill and Liam in the car - never a good sign on a soap opera. Bill thinks Liam is being way too slap happy. Liam thinks daddy Bill should give him a break and let him smile for once in his life. Bill thinks he should be focused on the road, but thinks his smile means he’s had a breakthrough with Hope. Liam says they still have a long way to go, but feels like they are on the right track.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) recap: Thomas Snitches on Brooke to Hope

Bill becomes very fatherly and says Liam should not give up as family is everything. Liam responds to Bill’s fatherly words by saying as long as there is an inkling of a chance, he will fight for his life with Hope.

Just then, Liam hits something in the road - again, nothing good happens in a car on soaps! Who could he have hit? Who could it possssssibly be? OMG - it’s Vinny! Is he dead?

Side Note: Didn’t that “side of the road” look very similar to the “side of the road” where Aly met her fate at the hands of Steffy’s tire iron?

Should Liam be smiling so much? Is Vinny dead? Watch the video and sound off in the comments!

