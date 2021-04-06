Bryton James Reunites With Victoria Rowell on The Rich and the Ruthless

Author:
Publish date:
Bryton James

The Young and the Restless star Bryton James (Devon) is once again teaming up with Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla). James is joining Rowell on her hit digital series The Rich and the Ruthless.

Rowell made the announcement on her Instagram that her former television son will be joining the upcoming fourth season of the series, which has a new home on BET's streaming app, BET+. Rowell posted,

No word on who James will portray in the sudser. The Rich and the Ruthless returns May 13 on BET+.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

R&R
The Young and the Restless

Production Begins on Victoria Rowell's 'The Rich & The Ruthless ' (Co-Written By Daytime Confidential's Jamey Giddens!)

Victoria Rowell, Shemar Moore
The Young and the Restless

Victoria Rowell on Kristoff St. John's Death: "Eternally I Love You"

Victoria Rowell
Pop Confidential

Rich & Ruthless Victoria Rowell Offers Glory Greens Quarantine Workout

Victoria Rowell
The Young and the Restless

WATCH: Y&R Fan Favorite Victoria Rowell to Host Trash vs Treasure