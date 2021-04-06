Bryton James Reunites With Victoria Rowell on The Rich and the Ruthless

Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless star Bryton James (Devon) is once again teaming up with Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla). James is joining Rowell on her hit digital series The Rich and the Ruthless.

Rowell made the announcement on her Instagram that her former television son will be joining the upcoming fourth season of the series, which has a new home on BET's streaming app, BET+. Rowell posted,

No word on who James will portray in the sudser. The Rich and the Ruthless returns May 13 on BET+.