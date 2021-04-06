Jack Hanna Nabs FAST Channel By Litton

Author:
Publish date:
Jack Hanna

Fans of conservationist and animal lovers are now able to get their fix of Jack Hanna all day, every day. Litton Entertainment has launched The Jack Hanna Channel, its second free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel. According to Broadcasting + Cable, the channel will debut in April on Samsung TV Plus in the U.S. and Canada and made its way to Vizio SmartCast devices on March 31.

Litton Entertainment VP of licensing and distribution and general manager of global channels Andrew Tew said in a released statement,

For more than 40 years, Jack has educated, entertained, and introduced viewers to new worlds. A channel dedicated to the decades-long adventures of Jack Hanna, his global travels, and his wildlife and conservation efforts will give millions of fans across generations a new programming destination to find their favorite American icon.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

AES-120659.jpg
Talk Shows

Harry Connick Jr. Nabs Daytime Variety Show

debbie-matenopoulos-cameron-mathison
Talk Shows

Home & Family Renewed By Hallmark Channel

bergman72635
Pop Confidential

Soap Alums Jack Wagner and Cameron Mathison Snag Pilot For Hallmark Channel

Ellen DeGeneres
Talk Shows

Ellen DeGeneres Nabs Multi-Year Deal With Discovery for Natural History Content