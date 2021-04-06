Jack Hanna Nabs FAST Channel By Litton

Litton Entertainment

Fans of conservationist and animal lovers are now able to get their fix of Jack Hanna all day, every day. Litton Entertainment has launched The Jack Hanna Channel, its second free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel. According to Broadcasting + Cable, the channel will debut in April on Samsung TV Plus in the U.S. and Canada and made its way to Vizio SmartCast devices on March 31.

Litton Entertainment VP of licensing and distribution and general manager of global channels Andrew Tew said in a released statement,