Photo Source: CBS

The Young and the Restless newcomer Jacob Aaron Gaines (Moses) is thrilled to be playing the youngest Winters. He spoke to Soap Opera Digest about booking the role, the scenes he auditioned with, and learning about the Winters family legacy from his co-stars.

Gaines self-taped his audition, recalling:

I did it with the help of my mom, which is always a struggle. I mean, I love my mom but her acting skills could use some work. I was only sent two pages of sides, so we went into the garage and the whole taping went quick and easy. We used my phone and that was a breeze. My family has been really strict with the Covid restrictions, so it was a blessing to have that technology to pull off such a job.

The scenes he read featured aspiring MD Moses bonding with Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind). Gaines remembered:

I was told that Moses wants to be a doctor, so he’s trying to charm Faith at the coffeehouse and make sure she’s okay. He has a soft spot for her and won’t let anyone push her around.

The young actor has also learned about the importance of the late late Kristoff St. John (who played Moses' father, Neil) to the show. Gaines mused: