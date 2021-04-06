The Young and the Restless' Melissa Claire Egan Expecting Baby Boy!

Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless' Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) is pregnant! The fan fave spilled the details on her Instagram account, stating that she and hubby Matt Katrosar are expecting a son, due in August.

Egan also shared her past struggles with infertility. She extended her love to anyone in that similar situation, saying:

I see you, you’re not alone.

Katrosar added on Instagram that he's "beyond grateful and excited" for the new addition.

Peep the adorable announcements below.