WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Teased for Green Bay Packers' Football Flub on Jeopardy!

NFL star Aaron Rodgers showed he can roll with the punches while acting as Jeopardy! guest host. The Green Bay Packers quarterback was subject to a zinger about his team's actions during a game this past season, but he played it cool.

Rodgers asked contestants which daytime TV mainstay said during a Lifetime Achievement Emmy speech that "just take...ten seconds to think of the people who have helped you become who you are.” The correct response was Mister Rogers.

However, the attention turned from Rogers to Rodgers when a contestant put down a different answer:

Who wanted to kick that field goal?

This was in reference to the Packers' controversial move in a January NFC championship game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, deciding to kick a field goal while two points behind...and with only a few minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Packers ended up losing the game. Rodgers laughed and responded:

That is a great question, should be correct. But unfortunately for this game today, that’s incorrect.

Watch the quippy clip below.