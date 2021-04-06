Richard Burgi

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: We focus today on Kyle trying to explain to Ashland why he might look familiar to him. Ashland questions whether Kyle partakes of the alcohol - an odd question. Kyle smiles like his daddy and admits he does “on occasion”.

Side Note: Ashland is heading somewhere, but has yet to land the plane.

Kyle goes on to say that he used to make the rounds in The Hamptons. Ashland says he and Tara used to be in THE social circle before the birth of their son - maybe that’s where they know each other from. Ashland is somewhat offended that Kyle doesn’t remember him, but he imagines his wife was much more memorable. Like a good witness, Kyle doesn’t recall. Ashland concludes by asking of Kyle remembers SLEEPING WITH HER!

What do you think about Ashland Locke? What will Kyle do now that he knows that the jig is up? Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

