Sebastian Roche

Who doesn't love a good soapy drama? Well, former General Hospital baddie Sebastian Roché (ex-Jerry) is set to add an additional dose of suds to ABC's hit Big Sky, recurring on the back half of Season One as a small-town sheriff. Meanwhile, fans will be able to hear the voice of The Bold and the Beautiful's Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) in a high-profile new video game, while ex-soap hunks Jensen Ackles and Josh Duhamel are bringing sexy back to an animated Batman feature. Let's get booked and busy!

All My Children

  • Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo) will voice Harvey Dent in the animated film Batman: The Long Halloween; Part One is out this spring or summer

As the World Turns

  • Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/Sabrina) voices a character in the animated film Spirit Untamed, out June 4
  • Amanda Seyfried (ex-Lucy) will star in Netflix's horror film Things Heard & Seen, available April 29; watch the trailer here

The Bold and the Beautiful

Dallas

  • Charlene Tilton (ex-Lucy) stars in the Christmas film A Unicorn for Christmas, Ed Marinaro posted on Instagram

Days of Our Lives

  • Jensen Ackles (ex-Eric) will voice Batman/Bruce Wayne in the animated film Batman: The Long Halloween; Part One is out this spring or summer
  • John de Lancie (ex-Eugene) will reprise his Star Trek role of Q in the spinoff Picard
  • Tammy Townsend (ex-Wendy) will appear as a series regular on Season 6 of OWN's Queen Sugar
  • Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) stars in the film Puncture, which is out on April 10
  • Ashley Benson (ex-Abigail) will star in, and produce, a pandemic slasher flick called 18 & Over

General Hospital

Guiding Light

One Life to Live

Passions

  • James Hyde (ex-Sam) posted on Instagram that he's filming a pilot called Legacy and appears in the movie Dutch, out now
  • Christopher Maleki (ex-Spike) will appear in the film Proof Sheet
  • Juliet Mills (ex-Tabitha) stars in the WWII docudrama Finding Hannah and voices the character Chava in ARK: The Animated Series 

Port Charles

Santa Barbara

  • Lane Davies (ex-Mason) stars in the Christmas film A Unicorn for Christmas, Ed Marinaro posted on Instagram

The Young and the Restless

  • Mckenna Grace (ex-Faith) voices a character in the animated film Spirit Untamed, out June 4
  • Michael Learned (ex-Katherine) has joined the cast of Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Noemí Gonzalez (ex-Mia) reprises her role in Selena The Series on Netflix; part two will premiere May 4
  • Christian Keyes (ex-Ripley) guest stars on ABC's The Rookie; the episode airs April 11 at 10 PM EST

