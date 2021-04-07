Booked and Busy: General Hospital Alum to Recur on ABC's Big Sky and More
Who doesn't love a good soapy drama? Well, former General Hospital baddie Sebastian Roché (ex-Jerry) is set to add an additional dose of suds to ABC's hit Big Sky, recurring on the back half of Season One as a small-town sheriff. Meanwhile, fans will be able to hear the voice of The Bold and the Beautiful's Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) in a high-profile new video game, while ex-soap hunks Jensen Ackles and Josh Duhamel are bringing sexy back to an animated Batman feature. Let's get booked and busy!
- Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo) will voice Harvey Dent in the animated film Batman: The Long Halloween; Part One is out this spring or summer
- Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/Sabrina) voices a character in the animated film Spirit Untamed, out June 4
- Amanda Seyfried (ex-Lucy) will star in Netflix's horror film Things Heard & Seen, available April 29; watch the trailer here
- Patrick Duffy (ex-Stephen) will appear in the Lifetime movie Doomsday Mom, airing June 26 at 8 PM EST
- Justin Baldoni (ex-Graham)'s Wayfarer Studios is backing three new feature films
- Mario Lopez (ex-Christian) will star in the Christmas movie Holiday in Santa Fe, he revealed on Instagram
- Aaron D. Spears (Justin) will star in a Christmas movie called Christmas 4 Sale, co-star Shanti Lowry revealed on Instagram
- Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) shared on Instagram that he will voice Ace Beckett in the video game NBA 2K21
- Wayne Brady (ex-Reese) will recur on Season 5 of Paramount Plus' The Good Fight
- Ashley Jones (Bridget) launches her first jewelry collection for Australia/New Zealand's TVSN shopping channel
- Charlene Tilton (ex-Lucy) stars in the Christmas film A Unicorn for Christmas, Ed Marinaro posted on Instagram
- Jensen Ackles (ex-Eric) will voice Batman/Bruce Wayne in the animated film Batman: The Long Halloween; Part One is out this spring or summer
- John de Lancie (ex-Eugene) will reprise his Star Trek role of Q in the spinoff Picard
- Tammy Townsend (ex-Wendy) will appear as a series regular on Season 6 of OWN's Queen Sugar
- Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) stars in the film Puncture, which is out on April 10
- Ashley Benson (ex-Abigail) will star in, and produce, a pandemic slasher flick called 18 & Over
- Michelle Argyris (ex-Kendra) stars in the film Love in Translation, out later this year, she posted on Instagram, and a Christmas film, directed by Jake Helgren
- Sydney Mikayla (Trina) revealed on Instagram that she voices Olivia in Nickelodeon's animated series The Barbarian and the Troll
- Bryan Craig (ex-Morgan) stars in the film American Fighter, out in May
- Maurice Benard (Sonny) stars in Equal Standard, which has secured North American distribution from Mutiny Pictures
- Sebastian Roché (ex-Jerry) will recur on the second half of Season One of ABC's Big Sky
- Rick Springfield (ex-Noah) will headline Sherman, Texas' "Lights on the Lake" concert on July 2
- Andrea Navedo (ex-Theresa) will star in the film Smile or Hug
- Paul Wesley (ex-Max) has released a whiskey with Ian Somerhalder called Brother's Bond
- Jason Tam (ex-Markko) has contributed to Jennifer Ashley Tepper’s book The Untold Stories of Broadway, Volume 4
- Jessica Morris (ex-Jennifer) stars in the upcoming horror film Creatures vs. Cowboys
- Tobias Truvillion (ex-Vincent) stars in Equal Standard, which has secured North American distribution from Mutiny Pictures, and Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story, airing April 17 on Lifetime at 8 PM EST
- Kamar de los Reyes (ex-Antonio) returns to ABC's The Rookie; the episode airs April 11 at 10 PM EST
- Renée Elise Goldsberry (ex-Evangeline)'s Peacock sitcom Girls5eva now has a release date - May 6 - and a trailer
- James Hyde (ex-Sam) posted on Instagram that he's filming a pilot called Legacy and appears in the movie Dutch, out now
- Christopher Maleki (ex-Spike) will appear in the film Proof Sheet
- Juliet Mills (ex-Tabitha) stars in the WWII docudrama Finding Hannah and voices the character Chava in ARK: The Animated Series
- Rib Hillis (ex-Jake) stars in the Christmas film A Christmas Wish in Hudson
- Lane Davies (ex-Mason) stars in the Christmas film A Unicorn for Christmas, Ed Marinaro posted on Instagram
- Mckenna Grace (ex-Faith) voices a character in the animated film Spirit Untamed, out June 4
- Michael Learned (ex-Katherine) has joined the cast of Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Noemí Gonzalez (ex-Mia) reprises her role in Selena The Series on Netflix; part two will premiere May 4
- Christian Keyes (ex-Ripley) guest stars on ABC's The Rookie; the episode airs April 11 at 10 PM EST