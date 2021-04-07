Steven Bergman Photography

Who doesn't love a good soapy drama? Well, former General Hospital baddie Sebastian Roché (ex-Jerry) is set to add an additional dose of suds to ABC's hit Big Sky, recurring on the back half of Season One as a small-town sheriff. Meanwhile, fans will be able to hear the voice of The Bold and the Beautiful's Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) in a high-profile new video game, while ex-soap hunks Jensen Ackles and Josh Duhamel are bringing sexy back to an animated Batman feature. Let's get booked and busy!

All My Children

Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo) will voice Harvey Dent in the animated film Batman: The Long Halloween; Part One is out this spring or summer

As the World Turns

Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/Sabrina) voices a character in the animated film Spirit Untamed, out June 4

The Bold and the Beautiful

Dallas

Charlene Tilton (ex-Lucy) stars in the Christmas film A Unicorn for Christmas, Ed Marinaro posted on Instagram

Days of Our Lives

Jensen Ackles (ex-Eric) will voice Batman/Bruce Wayne in the animated film Batman: The Long Halloween; Part One is out this spring or summer

General Hospital

Guiding Light

Andrea Navedo (ex-Theresa) will star in the film Smile or Hug

One Life to Live

Passions

James Hyde (ex-Sam) posted on Instagram that he's filming a pilot called Legacy and appears in the movie Dutch, out now

Port Charles

Rib Hillis (ex-Jake) stars in the Christmas film A Christmas Wish in Hudson

Santa Barbara

Lane Davies (ex-Mason) stars in the Christmas film A Unicorn for Christmas, Ed Marinaro posted on Instagram

The Young and the Restless