Jack Hanna Diagnosed With Alzheimer’s Disease

The family of conservationist and America's favorite animal lover Jack Hanna has revealed the celebrity zookeeper has dementia. On Wednesday in a press release posted on Hanna's official Twitter account, the Hanna family announced his dementia has progressed to Alzheimer’s disease over the last few months and he will retire from public life.

Hanna, 74, served at the Columbus Zoo in Powell, OH, where he was the director from 1978 until 1992. In the statement, Hanna's family said about the man known as "Jungle Jack,"

His condition has progressed much faster in the last few months than any of us could have anticipated. Sadly, Dad is no longer able to participate in public life as he used to, where people all over the world watched, learned, and laughed alongside him.

Hanna became a fixture on television for his live animal demos on such talk shows as The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, Late Night with David Letterman, The Late Show with James Corden, and others.

