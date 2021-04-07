Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital's Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) has been front and center these days, mixing it up with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton), Anna (Finola Hughes), and dastardly Peter (Wes Ramsey). But not all of the not-Cassadine's plans, especially to take down Peter, have borne fruit...

Stuart spoke to Soap Opera Digest about Valentin's plots and his emotional bonds with fellow Port Charles residents. He loved playing the scenes of the recent "double wedding," dishing:

So it’s really one of those moments where I feel like all the burners are at full flame and it’s very exciting. There were so many nuances to it and there’s such a sophisticated conflict at play with the characters of Valentin and Peter because Valentin and Anna feel partially responsible for [Peter’s actions]. That’s the fun part of the dynamic and watching that play out is really great. We always try to play the tragedy and how much it hurts to know that, ‘If not for me, this kid could have had a much better life.’

Does Valentin have a thing for Anna? JPS teased:

It’s sort of a deeper connection. As Valentin has matured, the process of losing everything actually made him stronger, I think. He’s able to have a more sophisticated connection with Anna that never really loses the understanding that there will always be a current in those wires. The ink is not exactly dry in that story, ever. There will always be a nod [to Valentin’s past feelings for her], like on the episode where they’re talking in the hallway and they’re caught by the commissioner [Jordan, Briana Nicole Henry] and he looks in her eyes and says, ‘I’m in love with her,’ and she looks back like, ‘Don’t you do that, don’t you go there!’ I think it’s fun that he’s found sort of a hubris with that. I think Valentin would be the first to tell you that he will never be 100 percent over Anna!

Meanwhile, Valentin hasn't given up on winning back ex-wife Nina (Cynthia Watros). Stuart explained: