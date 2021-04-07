Fans of Jeopardy! have been calling for actor and former Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton to host the iconic game show. Now, more than 136,000 people have signed a Change.org petition in support.

Petition creator Joshua Sanders explained:

Between hosting 21 seasons of the educational Reading Rainbow, playing the brainiac engineer Geordi La Forge on Star Trek: the Next Generation, and filling the roll of Kunta Kinte in the ever important mini-series Roots, LeVar Burton has inspired and shaped the minds of several generations of trivia-loving nerds. This petition is to show Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. and producers Mike Richards and Harry Friedman just how much love the public has for Burton, and how much we'd all love to see him as the next host of Jeopardy!

Burton himself retweeted in support. He shared: