Don Diamont

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: We focus on Bill snatching a knot in Liam’s head because he is freaking out about leaving Vinny dead on the side of the road. Liam goes over some of his many, many transgressions, and Bill basically tells him to snap out of it. Folks need them and they have to get back to work! It was Bill’s decision to leave. He left dead Vinny behind, and ditched his wallet and cell phone. Liam’s trifling behind was passed out.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) recap: Liam's Smile Turns Vinny Into a Speed Bump

Liam continues to freak out by asking what if the police come and take him away, and he never sees Hope or their child again? Bill continues to be sort of patient and reminds Liam he didn’t do anything wrong. It was an accident. Every sketchy decision that was made afterwards was his . . . again, because Liam hit the dirt. Besides, what kind of an idiot steps out into the street in the middle of the night? Vinny was a drug dealing bad guy and Liam is a good guy . . . Really?

Bill thinks Liam has to play ball and put all of this Vinny messiness out of his mind, and get on getting on. Liam, looking like a 14 year old boy who just passed gas in front of someone he really, really likes, is not convinced.

Do you think Vinny was randomly walking around in the dark? Was Bill right to protect his son at all costs? Watch the video and sound off in the comments!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!