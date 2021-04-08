Eric Braeden

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: We focus on Victor and Victoria discussing the latest business happenings, and why she approached Billy and Lily to partner with her . . . because Victor turned her down.

Victoria took an opportunity and thinks Victor would have done the same. Victor doesn’t care. He thinks she wants to rekindle her relationship with Billy Boy Abbott. She denies it, but Victor doesn't believe her. He put her in charge of Newman Enterprises after Adam turned him down, er, um, I mean because he trusted her judgment. Victor wants her to fix this mess.

Side Note: Why in the name of Katherine Chancellor would Victoria want to rekindle things with Billy . . . again?

Side Note #2: Victor ain’t happy unless his children are flailing in some way shape or form and preferably at each other’s throats.

