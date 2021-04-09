Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives star Marci Miller (Abigail) is opening up about her character's latest dilemma. Abigail's newly-discovered half-sister, Gwen (Emily O'Brien), is pregnant by her husband, Chad (Billy Flynn)! Miller told Soap Hub about what this latest development might mean for the DiMera marriage.

How Gwen proceeds with the baby will change everything. Miller teased:

It’s going to happen and how that plays out is going to affect Abigail. It’s so heart-wrenching for Abigail because she doesn’t deserve it. She doesn’t deserve one piece of it, but here she is.

Abigail is also mad as hell, she added:

And what does vengeance look like? What does revenge look like? And does that make you feel any better? I don’t know. Abigail has got a lot of things to think about, but at that moment, she’s really decimated.

This latest twist might affect a potential reunion. Miller explained: