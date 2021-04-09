Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of April 12-16, 2021

Paul Telfer, Precious Way

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Theo (Cameron Johnson) grabs his moment with Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and steals a kiss behind her husband Ben's (Robert Scott Wilson) back.

Endlessly desperate Ben decides that jabbing Ciara with a syringe will magically bring her back to reality.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) gave her daughter Chanel (Precious Way) a warning about getting a job . . . and she did. The enterprising young woman snags herself a rich man . . . Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer)!

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!