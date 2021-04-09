Tamara Braun

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap: We begin our day in Salem at the Brady Pub where Philip and Kate are treating Allie to dinner. Grandma Kate thinks it is worth celebrating that Allie was cleared, and notes that someone else must have stolen her gun and killed Charlie Dale.

Across town, Nicole opens the door and finds Ava on the other side. Ava recounts her discussion with Rafe about her SON Charlie’s death. Ava thinks Rafe should just let it go and be happy that her SON is dead. Rafe, in his succinct way, said, “No.” Nicole doesn’t seem at all surprised because, well, um, he’s the police commissioner and that’s what those folks are supposed to do.

Side Note: That’s what police commissioner’s are supposed to do unless they are covering up their girlfriend “killing” Stefano DiMera OR their sister killing Nick Fallon.

At Rafe’s place, Gabi walks in whilst Rafe is reviewing evidence. She’s there to pick up a few sketches. Gabi wants to help him out by solving the case for him.

In Alice Horton’s living room, Jack and Abigail are awaiting the arrival of Gwen - her sister. Abigail really doesn’t want to think about their blood relationship and wants to call off the meeting . . . too late, the door bell has rung. Jack goes to answer the door whilst Abigail frets. Gwen walks in and they stare at each other with menacing glares.

