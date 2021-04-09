Soap Con Live Fan Event to Take Place Virtually in May

Jackie Zeman

Missing out on meeting your soap faves due to COVID-19? Fear no more; Soap Con Live is here! Created by Lacretia Lyon and Susan Eisenberg, the virtual fan event will take place this May and will beam soap stars right into your home.

In partnership with The Locher Room and sponsored by Soap Opera Digest, It's Real Good TV, and Retro TV, the first-ever SCL offers free panels and Q&A with actors. These will stream live on The Locher Room's YouTube page.

Starting off the festivities on May 1 will be a The Doctors panel, with special guests to be announced, at 2:30 PM EST. At 4 PM EST, an As the World Turns panel entitled "Live from Oakdale!" reunites fans with some of their favorite ATWT actors, including Colleen Zenk (ex-Barbara).

At 5:30 PM EST, it's time for a panel called "The Cramer Women"; aptly, One Life to Live fan favorites like Kristen Alderson (ex-Starr) and Kassie DePaiva (ex-Blair), will appear. Rounding out Saturday's lineup at 7 PM EST will be General Hospital's "Love and Tragedy," highlighted by stars such as Jackie Zeman (Bobbie) and Brad Maule (ex-Tony).

On May 8, May 15, and May 16, more meet and greets are available. Check out the full schedule here.