Sharon Case

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: We focus on Sharon and Adam. Sharon comes to see him at the hotel. Adam wants to know if Chelsea is okay. Sharon says she is fine, but there is something “just behind her eyes” she thinks is suspicious, troubling, and disturbing . . . but just beneath the surface.

Side Note: Chelsea is a schemer and a grifter, but my gut says to bet on Sharon in these situations. Sharon burned down the ranch so I would bet on her to torch Chelsea.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) recap: Victor Wants Victoria to Prioritize Business Over Billy Boy Abbott

Adam says that he just wanted to help Chelsea recover and get their life back. Sharon gets it because she gets Adam, even though he snatched Faith from her at birth, they are connected. Sharon understands he is driving himself crazy because he’s worried about Chelsea, and thinks she is playing him like a fiddle. Adam doesn’t understand what could have possibly turned Chelsea against him. Sharon gets it. Chelsea hates her and she really hates the “us” that is and was Shadam.

What do you think about the reincarnation of Sharon and Adam? Will Chelsea be able to continue to run around free whilst also pretending to be suffering the effects of a stroke? Watch the video and sound off in the comments!

Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!