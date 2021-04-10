The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of April 12-16, 2021

Don Diamont

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Liam's (Scott Clifton) convinced he ran Vinny into the ground when he was driving. Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) however, tries to help Liam see it wasn't his fault, while they both try cover up what happened.

Meanwhile, Hope (Annika Noelle) confides in Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) that Vinny's death may not be as black and white as it may seem.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!