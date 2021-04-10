The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Liam Hits the Skids

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of April 12-16, 2021
Scott Clifton

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Bill (Don Diamont) feels the heat of his actions.

Eric (John McCook) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) drift apart. 

Zende (Delon De Metz) tries to make nice with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Liam (Scott Clifton) sees something shocking. 

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) heads to the morgue.  

Liam hits the skids. 

Charlie (Dick Christie) appears to get a clue. 

Bill tells Wyatt (Darin Brooks) tall tales. 

Eric decides it’s a good idea to talk to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) about Quinn. 

Zende tries to get Carter to forgive Zoe (Kiara Barnes). 

Quinn tries to provide a strong shoulder. 

Thomas gets a clue. 

Zoe takes a step towards a happy ending. 

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers!

