Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of April 12-16, 2021

Galen Gering

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) decides to trust Nicole (Arianne Zucker) with her Brady (Eric Martsolf) feels.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) tells Jack (Matthew Ashford) she’s got a bun in her oven . . . and Abigail (Marci Miller) overhears it.

Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) worries that EJ will learn about her latest indiscretion.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Eli (Lamon Archey) stumble upon Xander (Paul Telfer) and Chanel (Precious Way).

Theo (Cameron Johnson) and Chad (Billy Flynn) reconnect.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) takes a memory-enhancing needle to Ciara (Victoria Konefal).

Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina get a little closer.

Chloe tells Brady she’s all up in her feelings.

John (Drake Hogestyn) wants Marlena (Deidre Hall) to put him under.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) learns of Samantha Gene’s tryst with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo).

Xander and Chanel get to know each other.

Jake (Brandon Barash) is a little miffed at the prospect of Gabi (Camila Banus) and Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) being together.

Justin (Wally Kurth) and Ciara have a sit down.

Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold)) have a freak out.

Kristen blackmails Samantha Gene into helping her keep Chloe from Brady.

Eli and Paulina bond.

Rafe (Galen Gering) is suspicious of Belle's (Martha Madison) motives.

Samantha Gene makes Lucas woo Chloe.

