General Hospital Spoilers for the week of April 12-16, 2021

Peter (Wes Ramsey) warns folks about things.

Finn (Michael Easton) knocks on Anna’s (Finola Hughes) door.

Michael (Chad Duell) counts his blessings.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) meets her new cell mate.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Elijah (Dan White) bond.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) wants to learn things.

Anna is FREAKED OUT!

Brando (Johnny Wactor) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) get cozy.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) seal their pact.

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) stays on top of Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton).

Carly (Laura Wright) needs a break.

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) tries to reconnect with Nina.

Anna and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) grab Peter.

