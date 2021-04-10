The Young and the Restless Promo: Elena Leaves Nate's Head Spinning Like a Top

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of April 12-16, 2021
Brytni Sarpy

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Nate (Sean Dominic) tries to make peace with Elena (Brytni Sarpy) in a bid for friendship, but Elena finds an opening and spins the conversation back to potential coupledom.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: Nick and Sharon Revisit Old Fears With Faith

What's poor Nate gonna do now?

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

