General Hospital Promo: Peter Threatens Anna and Valentin

General Hospital Spoiler Promo for the week of April 12-16, 2021
Wes Ramsey

Here's the latest General Hospital spoiler promo!

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) put their plan to kidnap Peter (Wes Ramsey) into motion. The duo grab their mark and tape him to a chair. Peter makes a very direct threat to his kidnappers, which seems to have an impact on them.

Meanwhile, it doesn't take long for Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) to encounter problems in Pentonville.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest General Hospital (GH) spoiler promos!

