Melissa Claire Egan Talks Challenges and Joys of Playing "Someone Who’s a Little Evil"

Melissa Claire Egan

Melissa Claire Egan is used to playing a bad girl! Currently, she portrays (reformed?) con artist Chelsea on The Young and the Restless, but she got her soap start as dastardly Annie on All My Children. Egan reflected on the complications and pleasures of channeling "evil" on screen.

She told Soaps.com:

It’s a lot of fun to play someone who’s a little evil. When they made Annie a bad girl, it was the best thing that ever happened to my character!

One moment on AMC was particularly worrisome. Egan explained:

I'll never forget when they sat me down and told me that Annie was going to stab Erica Kane [Susan Lucci]. I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m done! I guess I’m going to be fired.’ Because no matter how good an actor you are, there are certain things you just can’t bring a character back from. And stabbing the iconic queen of soaps?

However, Annie continued to rampage through Pine Valley and the Chandler family. Egan added: