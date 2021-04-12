Daytime isn't the only destination for soapy goodness this Spring. Several nighttime and streaming sudsers are offering up decadent bubble baths filled with drama, sex and deception!

Bounce TV's juicy melodrama Saints and Sinners returned Sunday night with its fifth season premiere. Will church lady-turned-politician Mayor Ella Johnson (Vanessa Bell Calloway) finally get the upper hand on her sinister mother Leonna (Ambitions' Donna Biscoe)?

According to a tweet from showrunner Nigel Campbell, more trouble is coming to the fictional town of Cypress!

Saints and Sinners airs Sunday nights at 9EST/8C on Bounce.

The CW's long-running reboot of 80's super-soap Dynasty returns with all-new episodes beginning May 7. Check out the key art below.

Not to be outdone, Netflix's R-rated YA sudser, Elite, returns June 18 with its fourth season. Watch the sultry teaser.

We can't discuss what's poppin' in primetime without mentioning the King of Black Soaps, Tyler Perry. The creator of The Haves and The Have Nots, The Oval and Ruthless has an upcoming strip club-set serial called All The Queen's Men starring The Young and the Restless alum Eva Marcille. Marcille posted a video about the project, based on a book by Y&R alum Christian Keyes, on YouTube. See it below.

