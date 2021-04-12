Tamron Hall Celebrates 300 Episodes April 14

Tamron Hall/Photo courtesy of FerenComm

Tamron Hall has reached another daytime television milestone! The chat queen's self-titled talk show celebrates its 300th episode Wednesday, April 14.

Tamron Hall has seen record high ratings during its sophomore season, while continuing to offer a mix of deep conversations with A-list celebrities, newsmakers and hometown heroes. Season 2 has found Hall sharing her virtual stage with former First Lady Michelle Obama, Andrew Gillum (once a rising star in the Democratic Party), Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, and celebrity guests such as Matthew McConaughey, Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson, Eddie Murphy, Regina King, Tamar Braxton, Jessica Simpson, Daniel Kaluuya, Patti LaBelle, Tyra Banks, Stassi Schroeder, Melissa Etheridge, Gabourey Sidibe, Kenan Thompson, Don Lemon, Willie Geist, Emma Corrin, Kelly Rowland, Steph and Ayesha Curry, LeAnn Rimes, Busta Rhymes, Jason Derulo, NeNe Leakes, Leah Remini, Jeannie Mai, Nikki and Brie Bella, Chrissy Metz, Bethenny Frankel, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ashley Tisdale, Marlee Matlin, Amber Ruffin, Ludacris, Shaunie O’Neal, Paulina Porizkova, Christie Brinkley and more.

Tamron Hall/Photo courtesy of FerenComm

Tamron Hall, produced by Walt Disney Television and distributed by Disney Media Networks, has already been renewed for a third season. Hall and Candi Carter serve as executive producers with Carter as showrunner.