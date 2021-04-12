The Talk to Address "Race and Healing" on Monday

The Talk is going there.
Sheryl Underwood

Sheryl Underwood

The Talk returns with brand-new episodes on Monday, a month after original co-host Sharon Osbourne had an on-air dust up with Sheryl Underwood regarding Piers Morgan. The first episode on April 12 has a "discussion about race and healing," according to the show's description.  The co-hosts will speak with guest Dr. Donald E. Grant, an expert on diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice, who will give advice on how to have these tough conversations.

RELATED: Sheryl Underwood Reveals No Communication From Sharon Osbourne After Departure From The Talk

Joining Dr. Grant will be Anita Phillips, a nationally acclaimed trauma therapist and life coach who will give her expertise on how to "heal after a painful event or conversation." This comes after Osbourne left The Talk following the show being placed on hiatus as CBS conducted an investigation surrounding the on-air confrontation between Mrs. O and Underwood. Allegations about Osbourne making racially insensitive remarks against former moderator Julie Chen and Holly Robinson Peete came to light from Leah Remini, something Osbourne denies.

