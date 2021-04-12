The Talk to Address "Race and Healing" on Monday

Sheryl Underwood

The Talk returns with brand-new episodes on Monday, a month after original co-host Sharon Osbourne had an on-air dust up with Sheryl Underwood regarding Piers Morgan. The first episode on April 12 has a "discussion about race and healing," according to the show's description. The co-hosts will speak with guest Dr. Donald E. Grant, an expert on diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice, who will give advice on how to have these tough conversations.

Joining Dr. Grant will be Anita Phillips, a nationally acclaimed trauma therapist and life coach who will give her expertise on how to "heal after a painful event or conversation." This comes after Osbourne left The Talk following the show being placed on hiatus as CBS conducted an investigation surrounding the on-air confrontation between Mrs. O and Underwood. Allegations about Osbourne making racially insensitive remarks against former moderator Julie Chen and Holly Robinson Peete came to light from Leah Remini, something Osbourne denies.